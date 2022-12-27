BETTING NBA
11:41 AM, December 27, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +1.5   -110   O 235   -110   +102  
 Current -1.5   -110   235   -110   -120  
Indiana Pacers  Open -1.5   -110   U 235   -110   -120  
 Current +1.5   -110   235   -110   +102  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.6 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   11.8 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.6 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 10.3 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.1 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 DET -10.0 234.0 130-105
Wed, Dec 21 CHI -5.0 235.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 19 ORL -8.5 229.5 126-125
Fri, Dec 16 CHA +2.5 240.5 125-106
Wed, Dec 14 ORL -3.5 226.5 135-124

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 NO +2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 MIA +6.0 223.5 111-108
Wed, Dec 21 BOS +9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 NY -0.5 226.5 109-106
Fri, Dec 16 CLE +8.0 221.5 118-112