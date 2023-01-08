BETTING NBA
11:27 AM, January 8, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/08

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +4.5   -108   O 231.5   -110   +166  
 Current +3.5   -110   231   -110   +136  
LA Clippers  Open -4.5   -112   U 231.5   -110   -198  
 Current -3.5   -110   231   -110   -162  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.2 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   16.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.2 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   15.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PG  John Wall   11.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 LAL -2.5 242.0 130-114
Wed, Jan 04 SAC +1.0 244.5 120-117
Mon, Jan 02 GS +1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 LAL -6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 BKN +7.5 231.0 108-107

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 MIN +5.5 223.5 128-115
Thu, Jan 05 DEN +4.5 229.5 122-91
Mon, Jan 02 MIA +1.5 218.5 110-100
Sat, Dec 31 IND -2.5 230.5 131-130
Thu, Dec 29 BOS +6.5 228.0 116-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021