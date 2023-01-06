BETTING NBA
02:39 PM, January 6, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -1   -108   O N/A   N/A   -112  
 Current -1   -110   N/A   N/A   -116  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +1   -112   U N/A   N/A   -104  
 Current +1   -110   N/A   N/A   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.3 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.6 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.2 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.3 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.0 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   12.0 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   11.7 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Austin Reaves   10.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 SAC +1.0 244.5 120-117
Mon, Jan 02 GS +1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 LAL -6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 BKN +7.5 231.0 108-107
Tue, Dec 27 IND -1.5 238.0 129-114

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 MIA +8.5 224.5 112-109
Mon, Jan 02 CHA +1.5 242.0 121-115
Fri, Dec 30 ATL +6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 MIA +9.0 228.5 112-98
Tue, Dec 27 ORL +3.0 236.5 129-110