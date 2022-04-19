The Miami Heat are looking to extend their series lead to 2-0 tonight from FTX Arena, as the visiting Atlanta Hawks try and play spoiler. The Heat pulled off a decisive 115-91 victory in game one and were led by 27 points from Duncan Robinson, while Miami also held Hawks guard Trae Young to just eight points.
The Heat were a dynamite home team this year where they boasted a record of 29-12, while the Hawks were just 16-25 as the road team. Jimmy Butler and the Heat won three of four games against the Hawks during the regular season and followed that up with a game one victory.
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat NBA Game Information
Atlanta Hawks (43-39) | Miami Heat (53-29)
Date: 04/17/2022 | Time: 01:00 PM
Location: Miami, Florida | Venue: FTX Arena
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Atlanta Hawks +12000
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Miami Heat +900
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Analysis
The Heat played an elite defensive game in the first matchup of this series, where they held the Hawks to a 38.7% shooting, while also keeping them below 30% from beyond the arc. The same story can’t be said for the Hawks, who let Miami shoot 52.4% from the floor and 47.4% from three.
If the Hawks hope to steal a game on the road in this series, they’ll need to play much better defensively and hope that their star guard Trae Young finds a way to solve this tricky Miami defense. Only Jimmy Butler eclipsed the 30-minute mark for the Heat in game one and that’s bad news for the Hawks, who will have to face a relatively rested and healthy Miami team in game two. It’s hard to see the Hawks keeping this game close unless they can get an otherworldly explosion from Young.
Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Atlanta Hawks (35.29%) vs Miami Heat (64.71%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: ATL 2.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: ATL 2.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 1 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
