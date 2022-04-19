The Miami Heat are looking to extend their series lead to 2-0 tonight from FTX Arena, as the visiting Atlanta Hawks try and play spoiler. The Heat pulled off a decisive 115-91 victory in game one and were led by 27 points from Duncan Robinson, while Miami also held Hawks guard Trae Young to just eight points.

The Heat were a dynamite home team this year where they boasted a record of 29-12, while the Hawks were just 16-25 as the road team. Jimmy Butler and the Heat won three of four games against the Hawks during the regular season and followed that up with a game one victory.