BETTING NBA
05:06 PM, November 14, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

joecervenka joecervenka

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14

Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +4   -110   O 225.5   -110   +172  
 Current +4   -110   225.5   -110   +146  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -4   -110   U 225.5   -110   -144  
 Current -4   -110   225.5   -110   -174  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 9.3 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   10.8 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.4 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.0 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   8.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.8 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PF  Bobby Portis   13.3 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   15.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SG  Jevon Carter   9.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  MarJon Beauchamp   6.1 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 12 PHI +3.0 222.5 121-109
Thu, Nov 10 PHI -1.0 222.5 104-95
Wed, Nov 09 UTA -4.5 231.5 125-119
Mon, Nov 07 MIL +5.5 220.0 117-98
Sat, Nov 05 NO -2.5 234.5 124-121

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 11 SA +2.0 219.5 111-93
Wed, Nov 09 OKC -1.0 213.0 136-132
Mon, Nov 07 ATL -5.5 220.0 117-98
Sat, Nov 05 OKC -5.5 219.0 108-94
Fri, Nov 04 MIN -2.5 225.0 115-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 7-1 (.875) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road off two or more days rest over their last 8 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 13-5 (.722) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks off two or more days rest over their last 18 games
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home in 2022/2023
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home off a loss