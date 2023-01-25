BETTING NBA
11:20 AM, January 25, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/25

Date: 01/25/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +1   -110   O 236.5   -110   -102  
 Current -2   -106   238   -110   -126  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -1   -110   U 236.5   -110   -116  
 Current +2   -114   238   -110   +108  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.9 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.1 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.3 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   30.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   16.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   14.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Isaiah Joe   7.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 CHI +1.5 238.5 111-100
Sat, Jan 21 CHA -7.5 235.0 122-118
Fri, Jan 20 NY -3.5 229.0 139-124
Wed, Jan 18 DAL +2.5 232.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 MIA -1.0 222.5 121-113

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 22 DEN +3.0 232.5 101-99
Fri, Jan 20 SAC +5.5 244.5 118-113
Wed, Jan 18 IND -3.5 238.5 126-106
Sun, Jan 15 BKN +4.5 229.5 112-102
Fri, Jan 13 CHI +4.5 233.0 124-110