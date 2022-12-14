BETTING NBA
11:54 AM, December 14, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/14/2022

Date: 12/14/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -3   -110   O 224   -110   -148  
 Current -3   -110   225.5   -110   -148  
Orlando Magic  Open +3   -110   U 224   -110   +126  
 Current +3   -110   225.5   -110   +126  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.6 Assists
2. C  Clint Capela   11.9 Points, 12.2 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
3. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   18.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. C  Onyeka Okongwu   7.9 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Trent Forrest   2.9 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.8 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PF  Moritz Wagner   10.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. C  Bol Bol   12.4 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. PG  Markelle Fultz   9.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PG  Cole Anthony   13.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 MEM +9.5 220.5 128-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHI -3.5 235.5 123-122
Fri, Dec 09 BKN +7.5 233.0 120-116
Wed, Dec 07 NY +2.0 232.0 113-89
Mon, Dec 05 OKC -6.0 236.5 121-114

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 TOR +6.5 223.0 111-99
Fri, Dec 09 TOR +8.5 222.0 113-109
Wed, Dec 07 LAC +6.5 216.5 116-111
Mon, Dec 05 MIL +10.5 226.0 109-102
Sat, Dec 03 TOR +11.0 220.0 121-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic over their last 9 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road since the start of 2020/2021