11:28 AM, November 30, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -6   -110   O 225.5   -110   -260  
 Current -6   -108   227.5   -110   -230  
Orlando Magic  Open +6   -110   U 225.5   -110   +215  
 Current +6   -112   227.5   -110   +190  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   11.0 Points, 12.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   12.6 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. C  Onyeka Okongwu   7.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   22.9 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. C  Bol Bol   13.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.5 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PG  Cole Anthony   15.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. C  Mo Bamba   7.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SG  Gary Harris   12.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 PHI +3.0 219.5 104-101
Sun, Nov 27 MIA -4.0 226.0 106-98
Fri, Nov 25 HOU -7.0 232.0 128-122
Wed, Nov 23 SAC -4.5 240.5 115-106
Mon, Nov 21 CLE +3.5 228.0 114-102

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 BKN +11.5 224.0 109-102
Sun, Nov 27 PHI -0.5 213.5 133-103
Fri, Nov 25 PHI -2.0 214.0 107-99
Mon, Nov 21 IND +7.0 225.5 123-102
Sat, Nov 19 IND +7.5 226.0 114-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Atlanta Hawks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Orlando Magic on the road