04:10 PM, November 28, 2022

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/28

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open -5.5   -110   O 221   -110   -210  
 Current -1   -110   221   -110   -116  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open +5.5   -110   U 221   -110   +176  
 Current +1   -110   221   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   28.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   12.6 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   7.6 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  AJ Griffin   8.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. SF  Tobias Harris   16.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. PG  Shake Milton   10.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. C  Montrezl Harrell   5.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
5. PF  Paul Reed   3.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   10.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 MIA -4.0 226.0 106-98
Fri, Nov 25 HOU -7.0 232.0 128-122
Wed, Nov 23 SAC -4.5 240.5 115-106
Mon, Nov 21 CLE +3.5 228.0 114-102
Sat, Nov 19 TOR -5.5 226.5 124-122

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 ORL +0.5 213.5 133-103
Fri, Nov 25 ORL +2.0 214.0 107-99
Wed, Nov 23 CHA +4.5 214.0 107-101
Tue, Nov 22 BKN +8.0 217.5 115-106
Sat, Nov 19 MIN +3.5 218.0 112-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on the road off two or more days rest
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 14-5 (.737) against the spread vs. the Philadelphia 76ers off two or more days rest over their last 19 games
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks in 2022/2023
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home in 2022/2023
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-4 (.500) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021