BETTING NBA
12:32 PM, February 1, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/01

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +2   -110   O 231.5   -110   +112  
 Current +1.5   -112   231.5   -110   +100  
Phoenix Suns  Open -2   -110   U 231.5   -110   -132  
 Current -1.5   -108   231.5   -110   -118  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.2 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.2 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   14.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.8 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   14.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Dario Saric   5.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 POR +5.5 232.5 129-125
Sat, Jan 28 LAC -1.5 231.5 120-113
Wed, Jan 25 OKC -1.0 238.5 137-132
Mon, Jan 23 CHI +1.5 238.5 111-100
Sat, Jan 21 CHA -7.5 235.0 122-118

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 TOR -2.0 220.0 114-106
Sat, Jan 28 SA -5.0 231.5 128-118
Thu, Jan 26 DAL -1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 CHA -7.5 223.0 128-97
Sun, Jan 22 MEM +8.5 232.0 112-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home over their last 7 games