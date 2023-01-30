BETTING NBA
01:02 PM, January 30, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +2   -110   O 235.5   -110   +110  
 Current +2   -106   236.5   -110   +114  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -2   -110   U 235.5   -110   -130  
 Current -2   -114   236.5   -110   -134  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.2 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.8 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.3 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   30.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   21.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.1 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 LAC -1.5 231.5 120-113
Wed, Jan 25 OKC -1.0 238.5 137-132
Mon, Jan 23 CHI +1.5 238.5 111-100
Sat, Jan 21 CHA -7.5 235.0 122-118
Fri, Jan 20 NY -3.5 229.0 139-124

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 TOR -3.0 231.5 123-105
Wed, Jan 25 UTA -3.5 240.0 134-124
Mon, Jan 23 SA -8.5 240.5 147-127
Sun, Jan 22 LAL -5.5 239.0 121-112
Thu, Jan 19 PHI +1.5 235.0 105-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021