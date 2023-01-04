BETTING NBA
02:08 PM, January 4, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +1   -108   O 244   -110   +100  
 Current +1.5   -112   243   -110   +102  
Sacramento Kings  Open -1   -112   U 244   -110   -118  
 Current -1.5   -108   243   -110   -116  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 10.0 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.6 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   12.9 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.3 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   17.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.7 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.8 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.6 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 GS +1.5 236.5 143-141
Fri, Dec 30 LAL -6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 BKN +7.5 231.0 108-107
Tue, Dec 27 IND -1.5 238.0 129-114
Fri, Dec 23 DET -10.0 234.0 130-105

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 03 UTA +3.5 242.5 117-115
Sun, Jan 01 MEM +4.0 240.0 118-108
Fri, Dec 30 UTA -3.0 242.5 126-125
Wed, Dec 28 DEN -2.5 237.5 127-126
Tue, Dec 27 DEN +3.0 237.5 113-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home over their last 6 games