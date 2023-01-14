BETTING NBA
01:08 PM, January 14, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/14/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +5   -108   O 232.5   -110   +176  
 Current +5   -108   232.5   -110   +168  
Toronto Raptors  Open -5   -112   U 232.5   -110   -210  
 Current -5   -112   232.5   -110   -200  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.0 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. PF  John Collins   13.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. C  Onyeka Okongwu   9.3 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   16.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.1 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.8 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 IND -4.0 239.0 113-111
Wed, Jan 11 MIL +4.0 228.5 114-105
Sun, Jan 08 LAC +2.5 234.0 112-108
Fri, Jan 06 LAL -2.5 242.0 130-114
Wed, Jan 04 SAC +1.0 244.5 120-117

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 12 CHA -7.5 229.5 124-114
Tue, Jan 10 CHA -7.5 229.0 132-120
Sun, Jan 08 POR -3.0 226.5 117-105
Fri, Jan 06 NY -3.5 216.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 04 MIL -5.5 223.0 104-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks at home over their last 13 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 17-9 (.654) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks over their last 26 games