BETTING NBA
01:02 PM, February 3, 2023

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/03

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks  Open +1.5   -110   O 240.5   -110   +102  
 Current +1   -108   242   -110   +100  
Utah Jazz  Open -1.5   -110   U 240.5   -110   -120  
 Current -1   -112   242   -110   -118  

Projected Lineups:

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.0 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   21.2 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.1 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.4 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   7.9 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
5. SG  Malik Beasley   13.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.5 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 PHO +1.0 232.0 132-100
Mon, Jan 30 POR +5.5 232.5 129-125
Sat, Jan 28 LAC -1.5 231.5 120-113
Wed, Jan 25 OKC -1.0 238.5 137-132
Mon, Jan 23 CHI +1.5 238.5 111-100

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 TOR -2.5 229.5 131-128
Sat, Jan 28 DAL -7.5 223.0 108-100
Wed, Jan 25 POR +3.5 240.0 134-124
Mon, Jan 23 CHA -9.0 236.5 120-102
Fri, Jan 20 BKN -4.5 232.0 117-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Utah Jazz have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Atlanta Hawks
  • The Utah Jazz are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 9-16 (.346) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 7-11 (.368) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 2-5 (.286) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 18-7 (.692) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 7-0 (1.000) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz have not covered in their last 5 games on the road off a win
  • The Utah Jazz are 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 5 games
  • The Utah Jazz are 3-8 (.250) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 12 games
  • The Utah Jazz are 8-20 (.276) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 29 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 9-14 (.375) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-6 (.333) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-10 (.231) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 13 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 5-14 (.263) against the spread off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 5-14 (.250) against the spread off a win over their last 20 games
  • The Atlanta Hawks are 3-8 (.250) against the spread at home off a win over their last 12 games