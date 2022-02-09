The Sacramento Kings had one of the wildest up and down days an NBA team can have on Tuesday. While the great news is Sac-town welcomed back franchise player De’Aaron Fox after missing eight games, they were without Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes against Minnesota.

Trading a Future Star?

The team was already shorthanded after bidding farewell to up-and-coming star point guard Tyrese Haliburton earlier in the day. The 21-year-old former first-round pick was shipped to the Indiana Pacers for two-time All-Star and double-double machine Domantas Sabonis. Obviously, the 25-year-old 11th overall pick in 2016 did not suit up for his new team against Minnesota on Tuesday night, but neither did a pair of bigs Sabonis will undoubtedly take minutes and fantasy value from.

Holmes missed the contest for personal reasons out of nowhere while Bagley III was out for the fifth straight game due to a sprained left ankle.

Power Shift for Sacramento’s Bigs

It remains to be seen what kind of implications the new Kings will have on FanDuel play but expect Sabonis to stay around the same. Bagley III and Holmes will almost certainly lose value in traditional leagues and become much cheaper than before the former Pacer arrived.

One thing that is a sure bet is it is another lost season in Sacramento. The Kings currently hold +24000 odds to take the Western Conference. Perhaps Sabonis can propel them to the ever-elusive playoff spot next year.