Bam Adebayo Starting vs. Raptors

The Miami Heat will have an answer for Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Tim Reynolds confirmed that center Bam Adebayo would be in the starting lineup for the Heat’s clash with their Eastern Conference rivals. Adebayo was questionable leading up to the game with a thumb injury.

Adebayo hasn’t played since November 29, which was just his 18th game of the season for the Heat. This season, the big man is averaging a double-double, putting up 18.7 points and hauling in 10.2 rebounds per game.

Omer Yurtseven has been the center of choice, with Adebayo unavailable, starting 10 games and averaging 13.6 points and 13.9 rebounds in the starting lineup. Yurtseven’s fantasy value takes a hit with Adebayo back in the fold, but he should see a fair amount of court time as Adebayo works back into game shape.

The Heat enter tonight’s contest against the Raps as -4.5 favorites with the total set at 207.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.