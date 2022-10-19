Banchero Looks to Lead Magic and Capture NBA ROY

After going first overall to the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero has high expectations in his rookie year, with bettors bullish on him reaching them.

Entering the 2022 NBA Draft, it was far from a sure thing that the Duke product would be the eventual first overall selection. While the Magic believe they got the top rookie, he should still have plenty of challengers to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022-23.

BetMGM Rookie of the Year Insights

Highest Ticket%: Jaden Ivey 27.0%

Highest Handle%: Paolo Banchero 32.3%

Biggest Liability: Jaden Ivey

Banchero, Ivey Receiving Early Backing

You must consider several factors when looking for which players are worthy of winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

One is their draft position, and another is the situation they are walking into. Two players selected in the top five that check off both boxes are Paolo Banchero of the Magic and Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons.

The Magic’s first-year forward is in line for a lot of minutes in his debut season, and he has the potential to surprise people with what he’s capable of in their frontcourt. The team will rely on Banchero as a two-way threat with an up-and-coming duo in Orlando’s backcourt.

Bettors believe he has the potential to jump in immediately and make a difference. Banchero currently boasts the second-highest ticket percentage at 21.8% and the highest handle percentage at 32.3%, which is to be expected for the top overall pick.

Those insights indicate that some sizable bets have been placed in his direction. Looking at his odds, he opened with the shortest number at +300 and has since been bet down to +200, which has him as the odds-on favorite to win the award.

One of Banchero’s most significant competitors for Rookie of the Year will start his NBA career in Detroit’s backcourt. Ivey is entering the Association from Purdue, and while he wasn’t really in the mix to go No. 1, he’s one of the more NBA-ready prospects that should be able to see his role grow as a rookie.

Ivey hasn’t seen the same money directed towards him as Banchero, but he boasts the highest ticket percentage at 27% and the second-highest handle percentage at 23.2%. The former Boilermaker opened with +600 odds but has since seen those bet down to +500.