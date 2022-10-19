Banchero Looks to Lead Magic and Capture NBA ROY

After going first overall to the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero has high expectations in his rookie year, with bettors bullish on him reaching them.
Entering the 2022 NBA Draft, it was far from a sure thing that the Duke product would be the eventual first overall selection. While the Magic believe they got the top rookie, he should still have plenty of challengers to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award in 2022-23.
You must consider several factors when looking for which players are worthy of winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.
One is their draft position, and another is the situation they are walking into. Two players selected in the top five that check off both boxes are Paolo Banchero of the Magic and Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons.
The Magic’s first-year forward is in line for a lot of minutes in his debut season, and he has the potential to surprise people with what he’s capable of in their frontcourt. The team will rely on Banchero as a two-way threat with an up-and-coming duo in Orlando’s backcourt.
Bettors believe he has the potential to jump in immediately and make a difference. Banchero currently boasts the second-highest ticket percentage at 21.8% and the highest handle percentage at 32.3%, which is to be expected for the top overall pick.
Those insights indicate that some sizable bets have been placed in his direction. Looking at his odds, he opened with the shortest number at +300 and has since been bet down to +200, which has him as the odds-on favorite to win the award.
One of Banchero’s most significant competitors for Rookie of the Year will start his NBA career in Detroit’s backcourt. Ivey is entering the Association from Purdue, and while he wasn’t really in the mix to go No. 1, he’s one of the more NBA-ready prospects that should be able to see his role grow as a rookie.
Ivey hasn’t seen the same money directed towards him as Banchero, but he boasts the highest ticket percentage at 27% and the second-highest handle percentage at 23.2%. The former Boilermaker opened with +600 odds but has since seen those bet down to +500.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.