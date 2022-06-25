Bennedict Mathurin Wants to See How Great LeBron James Is
Grant White
Confidence has got to be riding high for Bennedict Mathurin. The former Arizona Wildcat was drafted sixth overall in the NBA Draft on Thursday, selected by the Indiana Pacers; however, the Pacers may be doubting his basketball IQ after a recent quote surfaced.
Referring to LeBron James, Mathurin is on the record as saying, “A lot of people say he’s great. I want to see how great he is. I don’t think anybody is better than me. He’s going to have to show me he’s better than me.”
Mathurin wrapped up his sophomore season with the Wildcats, averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game. Impressive in its own right, it will be interesting to see how that stacks up against the 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists King James put up in the Association last year.
The NBA has yet to release its schedule for the upcoming season, but it will be appointment viewing when Mathurin and the Pacers line up against the Los Angeles Lakers and the four-time MVP for the first time.
The Pacers are further down the futures list at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently priced as +50000 longshots to win it all. If Mathurin is as great as he says he is, those odds should be on the move soon.
