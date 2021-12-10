Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, December 10: Oubre’s Scoring Streak to Continue

Nine games kick off the weekend in the NBA on Friday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Over 24.5 Points (-118)

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has suddenly developed into an elite scoring option for the team and has been electric in recent games. The seven-year veteran has averaged 24.9 points per game in his past eight appearances and has started in his previous three outings. In those starts, he is averaging 41.1 minutes per game and 21.0 field goal attempts, a total shift in his role with the team that feels like it won’t be ending any time soon. Oubre was already a skilled scorer with his length and with a seriously improved three-point shot, it’s an excellent spot to get in on his hype. Take Kelly Oubre Jr. to beat his points total on Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Eric Gordon Over 15.5 Points (-102)

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon has finally emerged into a starting role over the past month and is now showing what he can do in that position. The league veteran has scored over 20 points in three straight games and has seen north of 30 minutes of playing time in his nine starts since being put into the lineup. Although this total is on par with how his production has been throughout the season as a whole, this number feels off for the volume he could see as a starter with an uptick in minutes. Take Eric Gordon to beat this number on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.