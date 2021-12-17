Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, December 17: Continue To Fade Allen, Take Advantage Of the Wolves’ Situation

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, December 17: Continue To Fade Allen, Take Advantage Of Wolves’ Situation

Plenty to choose from on Friday night as eight games will hit the hardwood in the NBA. Along with it, we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Grayson Allen Under 12.5 Points (+104)

We faded him his last time out, and we will be doing so again here. Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has had serious scoring struggles lately and has gone seven straight outings without beating this number. There has been almost no adjustment on his points total throughout this stretch, and we will keep fading him until he can prove consistency in a scoring role. Shooting just 35.4 percent from the floor with a plus-money price painted on the under, it gives us an even better payout on a number Allen hasn’t reached since December 1. Take the guard to stay under this total once again in Friday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

D’Angelo Russell Over 22.5 Points (-112)

Although Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell is averaging nearly three points lower than this total so far this year, he has a big opportunity ahead of himself to clear this number. The team’s budding star and second-leading scorer Anthony Edwards entered COVID protocols on Friday and will be out for the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards’ absence will open up a few extra scoring opportunities for Russell out of the backcourt. That’s 22.1 points per game to make up for, and with a proven scorer like Russell on the court, he’s likely going to be the primary beneficiary for the time being. Back the All-Star to beat this number in this one.

