Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, December 3: 76ers Will Hold Huerter at Bay

Nine games are set to go as we kick off another weekend in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Devonte’ Graham Over 12.5 Points (-118)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham is a bright young star in today’s NBA but has struggled to put points on the board in recent games. A player of Graham’s caliber shouldn’t stay cold for long, as he went over this number in 33 of 55 games a season ago. At 12.4 shot attempts per game, he is certainly seeing volume that should help him reach this number. It feels like a solid spot to buy low on a player struggling to put the ball in the bucket but is showing plenty of chances to reach this floor total. Take Devonte’ Graham to go over 12.5 points on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Huerter Under 1.5 Made Threes (+122)

After a strong 2021 campaign that ended with a nice contract extension in the offseason, Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has struggled from the perimeter in the opening quarter of the NBA season. The fourth-year shooting guard has gone over this total in just eight of 21 games played this season, making the heavy plus-money towards the under feel like a great spot to fade his shooting abilities as he continues his slump from beyond the arc. Take Huerter to stay under this total on his made threes on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

