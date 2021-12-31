Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, December 31: Fade Robinson & O’Neale

Eight games will tip-off on the NBA’s New Year’s Eve primetime slate, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Mitchell Robinson Under 8.5 Points (-116)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is one of the most efficient players the NBA has seen this season. The big man is shooting a ridiculous 76.3 percent from the field across 32 games on the year but is doing so on very few shot attempts. Robinson is averaging just 4.1 field goal attempts per game, and although he is hyper-efficient with his selection, he has only cleared this number 11 times in 32 appearances this season. He’s a solid player down low for what New York needs, but they have never shown him much of an uptick in volume in any circumstance. Take Robinson to stay below this total on New Year’s Eve against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Royce O’Neale Under 7.5 Points (+102)

Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale has proven to be a consistent, do-it-all role player and starter for the team. He has always brought a high level of production to the floor each night for the Jazz. Not particularly known for his scoring prowess, O’Neale has fallen under this total quite a bit in recent games. He has only topped this total twice in ten games and just doesn’t see enough shot volume at 5.6 field goal attempts per game to reach this number without an extremely efficient night. Back O’Neale to stay below 7.5 at plus-money on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

