Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, December 13: Take a Flyer on Giannis from Beyond the Arc in Boston

Nine games are ready to kick off another week in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Giannis Antetokounmpo To Make 3+ Threes (+780)

This is easily the biggest longshot we have given out this season, and although it isn’t likely to hit, there is value to be had on the frequency of its occurrence and the price we are being given. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly spent the offseason working on his perimeter shooting. The former MVP has reached this number five times this season, compared to just the three times he did so a year ago over 61 games. He is averaging 3.9 attempts per game, and if he connects on one or two early, he may be in line for a few more based on growing confidence from deep. As something that has occurred in 20 percent of his games this season, this price should be around +400, not its current spot of +780. It’s a big flyer, but back Antetokounmpo to hit three triples against the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Clint Capela Under 14.5 Rebounds (-105)

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela has proven over the past few seasons that he is one of the best rebounders in the NBA today. He led the league with 14.3 boards per game a year ago and has been dominating the glass once again this season. But, this total feels like a bit much and is a lofty ask for anybody. Capela has only cleared this number seven times in 26 games this season, and although we could be getting in the way of one of his occasional monster nights, it feels like a safe bet based on how infrequently he is snatching 15 rebounds this year. Take Capela to stay under this number against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.