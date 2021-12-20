Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, December 20: Fade Two Out-Of-Control Totals with the Clippers and Warriors

Six games are set to tip-off this Monday in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Ivica Zubac Under 10.5 Points (-116)

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac continues to provide a solid paint presence for the team this season and has been a consistent 9.6 points, and 7.9 rebounds per game in 30 starts this season. The points average is close to Monday night’s total of 10.5, but game logs show some value to be had at this number. Zubac has only beat this total 11 times in those 30 games and has missed out in doing so in his past three outings. A combined five field-goal attempts in his previous two games, along with the occasional foul trouble, gives some solid outs to hitting below this number on a player who isn’t proving he can clear this often enough. Take Zubac to stay under on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Stephen Curry Under 32.5 Points (-116)

It’s a terrifying train to get in front of, but the totals for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry are starting to get a bit lofty. Although he is undoubtedly in the MVP race and might be the favorite, the superstar hasn’t cleared this total in nine games and is 21-7 to the under at this number on the year. It’s hard to bet against someone as hot with as high a volume level as Steph, but this number is way out of line from the aggregate of his outputs on the season. You may end up regretting it, but take Curry to stay under this number against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

