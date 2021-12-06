Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, December 6: Steph Curry Can do More than Score

It’s a big night in the NBA, with ten matchups on the board. We’re going to take a look at two-player props that might pique your interest. Well, we hope they interest you because they’re a little off the board this time.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can, of course, independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets, or you can break out the dartboard don a blindfold and have at it.

As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest odds and lines.

Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Stephen Curry Over 4.5 Rebounds (-134)

It feels a bit dirty betting on Stephen Curry, and it doesn’t involve points or three-pointers, but here we are. However, we’re willing to get a little bit muddy if it ends up making us money. Steph has been on fire this season. He’s shooting 43.7 percent behind the arc and is putting up a cool 27.5 points per game. More importantly (for this wager), he’s pulling in an average of 5.7 rebounds per game, which ranks third on the team. That’s right; our man is “crushing” it on the boards. Even if we took Curry’s career average of 4.6 rebounds per game, he’d still come through for us with this bet. Only Draymond Green gets more defensive rebounds for the Warriors than Steph’s 5.1. Curry is averaging 5.6 rebounds at home, 4.9 of which are on the defensive glass. In addition, the Magic give up the ninth most rebounds in the league and the seventh most defensive boards. Last season, Curry averaged 7.5 rebounds against Orlando. The projection tool is predicting Curry is more likely to pick up 5.9 rebounds against the Magic, easily eclipsing the 4.5.

Dewayne Dedmon Over 8.5 Points (-104)

Dewayne Dedmon‘s career average in points is 6.4, he’s averaging 5.7 this year, and his career-best average was 10.8 three years ago. So, why the hell do we think he’ll score 8.5 tonight? Well, Bam Adebayo is out for six weeks due to a thumb injury, and he’s leaving the starting center spot open for Dedmon. There would be an even more significant dearth of offense if Jimmy Butler stayed out, but he’s been upgraded to questionable. Regardless, Dedmon will get more action with Adebayo sidelined. Bam missed the Heat’s previous matchup with the Grizzlies, and Dedmon scored nine points in his absence.

Additionally, Memphis allows 111.8 points per game, which ranks them 26th. Couple the Grizzlies’ inability to defend with Miami’s fourth-ranked offense and Dedmon should sneak in a few opportunities to score. Dedmon is second on the team averaging 1.8 offensive rebounds, trailing only Adebayo, and he’s third in player efficiency rating. The projection tool predicts Dedmon is more likely to score 11.6 points against the Heat, giving us 3.1 points to work with.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.