Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, January 3: Back Reddish & Fade Vucevic

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, January 3

It’s a huge ten-game slate in the NBA on Monday, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Cam Reddish Over 16.5 Points (-122)

Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is developing into an explosive sixth-man for the team in his third season in the league and now has quite the lofty total for Monday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. Plenty of this reasoning for this number is due to the massive number of Hawks players unavailable for the game due to health and safety protocols. Reddish is in line to tip-off with regular starters Trae Young and Clint Capela, plus reserve Skylar Mays and the newly-acquired Wes Iwundu. There is very little depth and scoring left with so many players out, which may leave Reddish to play 40 or more minutes as one of the few rotational players in action tonight. Take the microwave scorer to beat this total on Monday.

Nikola Vučević Under 17.5 Points (-112)

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević has been a key contributor to the team’s newfound success and will be leaned on to continue doing so throughout the season. But this total feels like a bit much for his consistency as a scorer. The big man has cleared this total just ten times in 27 games on the season, and there doesn’t seem to be enough of a loss on the injury report for him to make up the ground in this spot. Between his trend towards the under and an average of just 15.4 field goal attempts, this feels like a spot where the total has gotten a little too out of hand. Fade Vučević on Monday night against the Orlando Magic.

