Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Saturday, December 11

Seven games are set to tip-off Saturday in the NBA and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Doug McDermott Over 11.5 Points (-122)

San Antonio Spurs guard Doug McDermott has settled into a cemented role as the team’s long-range threat and is continuing to prove he is the man for the job. The league veteran has beaten this number in five straight games since returning from injury and is converting his three-point attempts at a scorching 43.3 percent rate in that span. He has gotten at least nine shot attempts up in every game throughout that span, which shows volume and chances that will help him hit the number. Take McDermott to top this number against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Draymond Green Over 15.5 REB + AST (+102)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has continued to be a stat-sheet stuffer this season and has blown past this total at a high rate over the last few games. He has beaten this number eight times in his last ten outings which makes this number puzzling, especially with some plus-money to the over. Green’s role is known to be a do-everything forward that doesn’t have a focus on scoring and rather defensive assignments, playmaking, and rebounding. With this combo being his focus when he’s on the court, take Green to beat this number on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

