Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Saturday, December 18: Look For Bazley And Randle To Stay Under Tonight

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Saturday, December 18: Expect Bazley And Randle To Stay Under Tonight

Six games hit the hardwood in the NBA on Saturday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Darius Bazley Under 9.5 Points (-110)

The Oklahoma City Thunder clearly has a bright future between plenty of talented young players on the roster along with a boatload of draft picks over the next few years. Power forward Darius Bazley is one of 12 players on the roster under the age of 25 and has plenty of promise to develop into a star with the team. But Bazley just simply isn’t producing to this total quite yet in his career. He has reached this number just two times in his last 16 games played and isn’t likely to see much of a shift in his role with a surprisingly healthy Oklahoma City roster despite COVID breakouts across the league. Take Bazley to stay under this puzzlingly high total on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Julius Randle Under 24.5 Points (-120)

While New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is the team’s leading scorer so far this season, he is not putting up similar numbers to his All-Star caliber season last year. Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points per game and is 22-7 to this under on the year. Even with a plethora of teammates likely out for Saturday against the Boston Celtics, the forward just hasn’t proven he can score at the same level he did last season. It’s clearly an inflated total due to a lack of a supporting cast, but it still feels like too much for him to handle based on his early-season struggles. Take Randle to stay under in this one.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.