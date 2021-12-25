Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Saturday, December 25: Back Griffin On Depleted Nets, Fade A Lofty Curry Total

It’s Christmas which means we have an all-day-long slate of five NBA games set to tip-off! We have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Blake Griffin Over 12.5 Points (-116)

There is no Kevin Durant for the Brooklyn Nets as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. Without KD, this means more opportunity for the surrounding cast. Forward Blake Griffin has stepped up recently, beating this total in each of his past three outings after carving out a role worthy of 30 minutes throughout the team’s COVID outbreak. With eight different Nets, including Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge, all missing the action, Griffin will be one of many sought out to step up in a big game. As a veteran who has proven that he can score at all three levels throughout his career, you should feel comfortable backing him to fulfill his role. Take Griffin to beat this total on Saturday against the Lakers.

Stephen Curry Under 30.5 Points (-116)

Earlier this week, we faded Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, and although he put up 30 points, he stayed under that total. He has been the league’s best and is deserving as the odds-on favorite to win the league MVP award on the FanDuel Sportsbook. But, looking at his game log for the season, he is just not reaching this number enough to warrant a total this high. Curry has beaten this number just ten times in 30 games this season. Facing the NBA’s fourth-best defense in points per game allowed on Christmas Day certainly won’t help his cause. Take the Warriors superstar to stay below this total on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

