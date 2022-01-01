Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Saturday, January 1: Continue To Fade O’Neale and Back Walton Jr. With Pistons

Six games will kick off the new year in the NBA on Saturday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Derrick Walton Jr. Over 8.5 Points (-102)

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. only saw his first NBA action of the year on Sunday but immediately stepped into a role with ten field goal attempts in Wednesday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Although he didn’t beat this total, he shot just three-for-ten, and that volume, along with six three-point attempts, is promising for a player with such a low total. If Walton can bounce back even with just a mediocre shooting night, there’s a good chance he’ll hit this number, especially with a large percentage of his shots coming from beyond the arc. Take him to beat this number on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

Royce O’Neale Under 6.5 Points (-122)

In Friday’s action, we faded the total of Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale and cashed out after he didn’t score a single point in the outing. Although he is capable of the occasional double-digit night, that’s now six straight games where he has stayed under this number. Three consecutive games of four field-goal attempts followed by zero shots taken on Friday makes this a must-bet until he proves he can find footing with his scoring production again. Fade O’Neale once again against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

