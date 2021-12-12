Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, December 12

Five NBA games are ready to go this evening to close out the weekend and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Jusuf Nurkić Under 16.5 Points (-118)

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić has been enjoying another season as the team’s anchor in the paint and has brought production in 26 starts this year. He has nine double-doubles but the scoring production has not quite lived up to this total. Nurkić has beaten this number just eight times in those 26 games played this season. For a player averaging just 8.8 field goal attempts per game, it’s near-impossible to expect him to reach this level of production on such short scoring volume. Take the center to stay under this scoring total against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Cade Cunningham Over 18.5 Points (-116)

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had a rocky start to his rookie campaign but has strung together some seriously good-looking stat lines over the last few weeks. The 20-year-old has topped this total in four of his last five games played and has seen 17.8 field goal attempts per game in that span. From the eye test, Cunningham has looked better on a nightly basis and he is someone you want to be backing as the season goes on since he will only be getting better. Take Cunningham to beat this points total on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.