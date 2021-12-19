Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, December 19: Fade Nance, Back Ellington To Close Out The Weekend

We’ve got just six matchups on the dwindling NBA slate on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols, but we still have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Larry Nance Jr. Under 8.5 Points (-108)

In his first season with his new team, Portland Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr. has carved out a solid rotational role in 30 appearances this year. Shooting at a clip of 52.3 percent from the floor on just over 20 minutes per game, he brings solid contribution off the bench to the team’s frontcourt. But this total feels a bit lofty for a guy in that type of role who is also averaging just 6.4 points per game on the year. Nance has beaten this number three times in his last 14 games, and with just 5.1 field goal attempts per game in that span, it’s just not enough volume to rely on him to get above this number. Take the big man to stay below this points total on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wayne Ellington Over 10.5 Points (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington had only seen one start with the team in his first 20 games this season but has started in each of their last two matchups due to a COVID outbreak and a slew of injuries within the team. Ellington put up nine and ten field goal attempts in those two starts, both season-highs when they happened, which means his starts are immediately producing an uptick in his shot volume. Although he has only toppled this number three times this season, this increased role will certainly help him out as he has launched nine three-point attempts in both games. Look to jump on Ellington before his points totals start to inflate on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

