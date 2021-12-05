Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, December 5

Just four games on the slate to close out the weekend in the NBA and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Precious Achiuwa Under 9.5 Points (-110)

Toronto Raptors center Precious Achiuwa has been a solid reserve big man for his new team this season and will continue to do so throughout the season behind Pascal Siakam. But, this total feels far too high for his regular output this year. Achiuwa has only cleared this total seven times this season and has only done so twice in his previous nine appearances. Shooting 37.9 percent from the floor isn’t ideal for a big man and until Achiuwa can prove that he can be efficient in a limited role, he’ll be a fade to reach double-digits. Take him to stay under this points total on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Garrison Mathews Over 12.5 Points (-116)

Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews has done well in rotation for the Rocket and with both Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green out for Sunday, Mathews should be in line to make his fifth consecutive start. In his previous four, he has gone over this number as the uptick in volume has been heavily beneficial. The shooting guard had four games of ten or more field goal attempts in his three-year career heading into this stretch of starts and has now broken that threshold in all four starts thus far. As a 39.1 percent three-point shooter, he’ll have plenty of chances to realize his shooting ability. Take Mathews to beat this number on Sunday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

