Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday, December 2: Simons and Ayton to Light Up the Scoresheet

Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday, December 2

Five games across the NBA are set to tip on Thursday, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Anfernee Simons Over 18.5 Points (-108)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has been a great sixth-man for the team so far this season, and an uptick in volume is sure to come in the short term. The team announced that starting point guard Damian Lillard will miss at least ten days due to an abdominal injury. Expect him to get the start and an uptick in minutes to fill the void that Lillard leaves behind, which makes his over a solid value play purely based on more shot volume and playing time. Take Anfernee Simons to beat this total on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Deandre Ayton Over 17.5 Points (-112)

This feels like another player who could benefit from a team injury as the Phoenix Suns will be without guard Devin Booker on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons due to a hamstring injury. Center Deandre Ayton should step up and potentially see some extra touches in the paint with Booker missing out. He has already had at least 17 points in seven of 15 games this season, and with this small uptick in shots to go around without their top-scorer, Ayton will be the one to make up for it against a smaller Pistons frontcourt. Take Ayton to beat this total on Thursday against the Pistons.

