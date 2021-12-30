Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday, December 30: Fade Mobley’s Scoring Total, Back Jokic to Dominate

It is a small four-game slate in the NBA on Thursday, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Evan Mobley Under 17.5 Points (-116)

Evan Mobley has a seriously bright future and currently holds the shortest odds to win Rookie of the Year this season at +105 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. He has been a dominant force in the paint for the team this season, but this total feels a bit too lofty. Mobley has cleared this number just six times in 26 games which proves this is clearly adjusted due to the unavailability of a plethora of players for Cleveland due to COVID and injuries. Yet, plenty of players who missed Tuesday’s outing – other than guard Ricky Rubio who suffered a torn ACL – will be available in Thursday’s matchup as well. It’s too much of an adjustment as Mobley has little chance of getting there with his 11.5 field goal attempts per game. Take the rookie to stay below 17.5 points on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards.

Nikola Jokić Over 36.5 PTS + REB (-113)

Last year’s league MVP Nikola Jokić has continued his dominance on the court this season and is undoubtedly in the conversation to win another top player award by season’s end. It seems nobody can find a way to stop him, including Thursday night’s opponent, the Golden State Warriors, who Denver took on just two nights ago. Jokić put up 22 points and 19 rebounds in their gritty 89-86 victory on Tuesday as the Warriors looked like every other NBA team puzzled on how to stop him. With his odds just fourth-best on the FanDuel Sportsbook at +1200 despite having nearly identical numbers to last season, the big man will have something to prove against the current odds-on favorite to win the MVP in Stephen Curry. Take Nikola Jokić to dominate the paint yet again in this spot.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.