Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday, December 9: Go Over with Embiid and Dejounte

It’s a small three-game slate on the NBA docket for Thursday evening, but we still have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Joel Embiid Over 10.5 Rebounds (-115)

Since returning from his bout with COVID-19, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has returned to incredible form as he has been dominating the paint and doing everything he can to will the 76ers to winning games. In his six games since his return, Embiid has beaten this rebounding number in five of them. Although he will be up against the team who allows the least rebounds in the NBA as they take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday, Embiid snatched 19 rebounds in an appearance against them last season, and it doesn’t seem like anyone will be stopping him any time soon. Take Embiid to top this total in this matchup.

Dejounte Murray Over 34.5 PTS + REB + AST (-125)

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been an absolute stat sheet stuffer but is someone we have yet to back this year. To do so, we will dive into the alternate combos totals and take him to go over 34.5 points, rebounds, and assists against the Denver Nuggets as he has been money to this total on the season. In 23 games played, he is 15-9 to this over, and it gives us a bit of wiggle room since he can get it done in so many different ways. He is becoming a budding star for the Spurs, and as the team’s leader in minutes, points, and assists while second in rebounds, he can take over a game at any time for San Antonio. Take Murray to beat this number on Thursday against the Nuggets.

