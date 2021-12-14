Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 14: Pick a Pair of Unders from the Suns and Warriors

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 14

A quiet three-game slate on the hardwood this Tuesday night, but we still have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Chris Paul Under 16.5 Points (-116)

Although Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is still the clear floor general for the team and is leading the league with 10.1 assists per game, he is averaging the lowest points per game in a single season for his entire career. At 14.2 points per game, Paul has beaten this total just seven times in 26 games, including just once in his last five outings. It’s not a slump either for Paul, who is simply choosing to take fewer shots this season. The guard has put up just 10.9 field goal attempts per game this year, a significant drop from 12.6 attempts last season. Take Chris Paul to stay under his points total against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Jordan Poole Under 17.5 Points (-110)

This play is both situation and based on performances throughout the season. Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has been one of the strong breakout players the team has boasted so far this season. Surprisingly, the guard is averaging 17.8 points per game this season but is only 10-17 to this total in 27 games. The situational aspect is point guard Steph Curry’s quest to break Ray Allen’s all-time three-pointers record, something he is just two makes away from breaking and will likely do so on Tuesday night. Expect the Warriors to be feeding Curry a few extra looks until he hits it, which may cut just enough into Poole’s volume to help us hit this bet. Take Jordan Poole to stay under this points total against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.