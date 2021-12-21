Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 21st: Devin Booker banging boards and dishing dimes

Five NBA games have survived COVID-19 tonight, and all I got was this stupid T-shirt. We’re going to take a look at two-player props, and they’re all about Devin Booker. So, get your television all tuned up for the Suns at Lakers at 10:00 PM ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can, of course, independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets.

As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest odds and lines.

Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Devin Booker Over 4.5 Assists (126)

This bet shouldn’t be all that surprising.

This season, Booker averages 4.5 assists, and Phoenix is facing an ailing Lakers’ squad. Los Angeles is riddled with COVID-19. Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, and Malik Monk are all under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Additionally, LeBron James and Trevor Ariza are both day-to-day, while Anthony Davis is out for at least four weeks due to an MCL sprain.

Booker did miss significant time due to a hamstring injury but leads the Suns in scoring. He’s averaging 22.9 points, five rebounds, and, of course, 4.5 assists. Phoenix is third in NBA scoring, putting up 111.9 per game, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Booker to pick up some dimes.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are on a two-game skid, and it doesn’t look like they have the personnel to get out of it. Los Angeles also allows the 25th most assists by opposing teams at 25.1 per game.

Booker is second on the team in assists, only trailing Chris Paul‘s 10.1 per game.

The projection tool predicts Booker is more likely to pick up 4.9 assists against the Lakers, eclipsing the 4.5 and giving this bet a five-star rating.

Devin Booker Over 4.5 Rebounds (-112)

Booker is third on the Suns in rebounding this season, managing a modest five per night. Of his average, 4.1 of them come off the defensive glass. The Lakers are shooting 35.4 percent from three-point land and 46.4 from the field. Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA for average field goals attempted at 89.2. So, there should be plenty of rebounds up for grabs.

Additionally, the Lakers are tied for worst in the league in offensive rebounds, only managing 11.6 per game. Whether or not Booker can pull down 4.5 rebounds isn’t only tied to his ability but also Los Angeles’ inability. We will see an offense that attempts many shots with varying success and doesn’t rebound well on the offensive boards. All of these facts play into Booker coming away with a slightly higher volume of rebounds.

The projection tool is in agreeance, projecting Booker will grab 5.5 rebounds. It’s also giving this wager the five-star stamp of approval.

