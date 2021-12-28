Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 28: Morris and Robinson On the Rebound

Eight NBA games are scheduled tonight, and those eight games hide two great player props. What we want to happen is Monte Morris to pull down a measly three rebounds against Golden State and Duncan Robinson to grab four boards off of Washington. That means we can watch the Wizards vs. Heat at 7:00 p.m. ET and then switch to the Nuggets vs. Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can, of course, independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets.

As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest odds and lines.

Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Duncan Robinson Over 3.5 Rebounds (142)

Sportsgrid’s NBA Player Prop Projections Tool believes Robinson grabbing more than 3.5 rebounds has a 14.4 percent edge on the current line.

This season, Robinson averages 3.4 rebounds per game. They’re split between three defensive rebounds and 0.4 offensive boards. Throughout Robinson’s career, he’s averaged 3.2 rebounds a game, including an average of 3.5 in the 2020-21 season.

Robinson plays just over 28 minutes as Miami’s starting shooting guard. The Heat’s starting point guard Kyle Lowry is under the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, leaving Robinson more opportunities for defensive rebounds in the backcourt.

Additionally, the Wizards are one of the worst offensive rebounding teams in the league. Washington is 27th in offensive rebounds, averaging nine a game. However, when it comes to opponent rebounding, they’re in the middle of the pack.

The projection tool thinks Robinson will grab 3.8 rebounds against the Wizards. It’s giving this wager the five-star stamp of approval.

Monte Morris Over 2.5 Rebounds (134)

Here is the prop tool’s bet of the day. It thinks Morris over 2.5 rebounds has a 20.9 percent edge on the current line.

This season, Morris is averaging 2.8 rebounds a game. Of those boards, 2.5 come on the defensive glass. However, over Morris’s career, he averages 2.2 rebounds a game.

Morris is clocking in 30 minutes a game, which is the most of his career. With the added playing time, his rebounds have naturally increased. Over the past four games, he’s averaged 27.5 minutes, pulling down 12 rebounds for three a game.

Morris’s teammate Aaron Gordon is questionable for Tuesday’s game. Gordon picks up 3.7 defensive rebounds a game, and if he’s out, Morris should have more opportunities on the defensive end.

Despite being one of the best teams in the NBA, Golden State isn’t great on the offensive glass. They rank 18th in offensive rebounds, averaging 9.9 a game. However, the Warriors are the best at limiting opposing squads’ total rebounds. Opponents only average 41.3 rebounds against Golden State. Fortunately for us, if Morris will come through with three rebounds, they’re most likely going to be on the defensive end.

The projection tool predicts Morris will pick up three rebounds against the Warriors, eclipsing the 2.5 and giving this bet a five-star rating.

