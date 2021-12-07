Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 7: Going Over on Bembry and Robinson

A small three-game slate is on deck in the NBA on Tuesday, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Mitchell Robinson Over 5.5 Points (-124)

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been heavily efficient throughout his four-year career, so much so that we are backing him to go over this total on a minuscule amount of shots per game. Robinson is taking just 3.7 field goal attempts per game but leads the league in field goal percentage at 75.7 percent. He is 14-6 to the over at this number, and even with a bit of a steep price to swallow, this still feels like too low of a total for such an efficient player. Take Robinson to beat this number on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

DeAndre’ Bembry Over 4.5 Rebounds (-114)

Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre’ Bembry has stepped into a starting role for the team and has done well in the seven games he has been in the starting five. More specifically, he has beaten this rebounding total in four of his past five outings and has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game as a starter with the Nets this year. He is seeing plenty more minutes, and with no one averaging more than eight rebounds per game on the season for the Nets, it has certainly been a team effort that leaves the boards much more spread out in the final box score. Back Bembry to beat this number on Tuesday night when Brooklyn takes on the Dallas Mavericks.

