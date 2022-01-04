Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, January 4: Playing Unders on Siakam and Haliburton

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, January 4

There are five NBA games on tonight, and we’ve got two player props that you should pay special attention to.

You’ll need to focus on two games for these props, Spurs vs. Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET and Kings vs. Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets. As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest NBA odds and lines. Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Pascal Siakam Under 22.5 Points (-110) Pascal, Pascal, Pascal… Our NBA Player Prop tool thinks the Raps number two man will fall short of 22.5 points against the Spurs. This season, Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.9 points but trended at 22.6 through December. However, he was only putting up 17.9 points a game in November. Siakam’s best monthly average barely beats tonight’s line. Siakam is also second on the team in turnovers, averaging 2.5 a game.

The Spurs are 22nd in opponent scoring, allowing 110.3 points a game on average. In two games against the Spurs last season, Siakam averaged 18 points.

San Antonio is tenth in defensive rebounds, pulling down 35.2 a night. The Spurs’ ability to rebound in their end will limit Siakam’s opportunities for second-chance points. They’re also tenth in point differential at +1.2, mainly due to their offense.

San Antonio is seventh in steals, while the Raptors are third, so we can expect a lot of battles over loose balls.

Siakam has strung together four straight games of 20+ points, but he’s only managed to do that one other time this season.

The projection tool is estimating Siakam will put up 20 points tonight, giving the under an 11.5 percent edge and four stars. Tyrese Haliburton Under 9.5 Assists (-128) Tyrese Haliburton leads the Kings in assists, averaging 6.9 a game. However, he’s averaged 10.3 assists per game over his previous ten games. At home, he’s averaging 7.6, but on the road, he only manages 5.9. Of those previous ten games, only one took place on the road. Over Haliburton’s previous ten road games, he’s averaged 6.7 assists. Tonight’s game against the Lakers is in LA. Sacramento is 12th in NBA scoring, averaging 109.5 points per game, so Haliburton should have opportunities to pick up some assists. However, the Lakers are fourth in the league in blocks with 5.8 per game. Los Angeles is also seventh in steals, averaging 8.3 a night. The opportunities might be there for Haliburton, but the Lakers will make him work for those assists. The projection tool tells us that Haliburton will pick up 7.1 assists against the Lakers. It gives the under a 25.9 percent edge and a five-star rating.