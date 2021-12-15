Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, December 15: Fade Allen and Nurkić On Lofty Totals

A busy 11-game slate in the NBA on Wednesday, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Grayson Allen Under 12.5 Points (-102)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen is a player we have backed numerous times this season and to a pretty solid level of success. But after a fiery start to the season, the sharpshooter has cooled off a bit and is now struggling to make the most of his role. Over the past ten games, Allen has reached this point total just once and is shooting only 43.6 percent from the field. He is averaging more than three points less per game than this number, which makes it a bit puzzling that he is being priced so highly. Take Grayson Allen to stay below this total on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Jusuf Nurkić Under 15.5 Points (-120)

Unfortunately, every time we have faded Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić, he has shown up in a big way and beaten his number. But, we are going to stick with the under here as he has just not been able to prove this season that he is worthy of this points total. The big man is 19-9 to the under at 15.5, which makes this feel like a confident play, even with a bit of juice to lay at the number. Dating back to last season, Nurkić hit this over just eight times in 37 games. Scoring isn’t often his strength in this offense, and it feels like the right time to use that to our advantage. Take Jusuf Nurkić to stay under this total on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.