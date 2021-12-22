Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, December 22: Back Holiday And Haliburton On Thin Rosters Due To COVID

Five NBA games are on the slate on Wednesday, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Jrue Holiday Over 19.5 Points (-122)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been quite the acquisition for the team since joining last season. The former Pelican has proven to be a reliable scorer in superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence due to COVID protocols. In two games played without the forward, Holiday has put up 26 and 40-point performances, including 36 field goal attempts against the New Orleans Pelicans, the most by any player this season. He is seeing ridiculous volume on a depleted Bucks team, which is likely to continue as the Houston Rockets come to town on Wednesday night. Back Holiday to beat this total again in this one.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 17.5 Points (-110)

This will be another player expected to step up with so many players out due to COVID protocols, and Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has done just that over the past three games. With seven total players out, including starting point guard De’Aaron Fox, it has been Haliburton who has seen a serious uptick in volume and, in turn, scoring production. He has had 21, 27, and 24 points in the three games Fox has missed on 16, 18, and 19 field goal attempts, all good for the most attempts he has seen in a game this season. With those players out once again on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, Haliburton will continue to be one of the top options. Back him to beat this total in this one.

