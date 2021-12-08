Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, December 8: Rolling with a Pair of Unders

Plenty to choose from with a colossal 13-game NBA slate on Wednesday, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Under 3.5 Made Threes (-136)

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has undoubtedly found his stroke from the perimeter in his seventh NBA season. He is suddenly converting 39.4 percent of his triples, a significant step-up from his career average of 32.6 percent heading into the season. But, the hype may be getting slightly out of hand as Oubre’s total for made threes is set to 3.5 for Wednesday night, a number he is not used to clearing regularly. He has beaten this total in each of his previous three games but is 9-17 to this over on the year. There is likely to be some regression on this, and even at one of the steeper prices we have backed this season, it still feels worth a play. Take Oubre to stay under this total against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Tyus Jones Under 3.5 Rebounds (-115)

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones has recently stepped into a starting role for the team, which may explain this number. He has seen a serious increase in minutes per game and is becoming a real contributor to the team without superstar Ja Morant. But in his five starts this season, Jones has topped this number just twice. He has done so just four times in 24 games this year and has shown throughout his career with 1.7 boards per game that he just isn’t a rebounding guard. This number feels over-adjusted based on his uptick in playing time, which we should be taking advantage of. Take Jones to stay under his rebounding total on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

