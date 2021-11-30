Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday, November 30

Tuesday sports a five-game slate on the hardwood, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Jae Crowder Under 1.5 Made Threes (+126)

As we are now 20 games into the season, it’s clear to see that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has entered a bit of a shooting slump. Crowder is down to 32.7 percent from the perimeter, a far cry from last season’s 38.9 percent. The Suns’ swingman is also averaging nearly an entire three-point attempt less per game this year. He has cleared this number in just half his games this year, and the hefty plus-money makes this a number worth playing. Take Crowder to stay under 1.5 made threes on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors.

DeAndre’ Bembry Over 8.5 Points (-104)

Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre’ Bembry burst onto the scene against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday as he went for 18 points on nine-for-11 from the floor in just his fourth start of the season. With guards Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris currently out, Bembry will likely continue to be relied on as a starter for Brooklyn. If that’s the case, expect many more outings like that if he is going to be receiving the 31.3 minutes per game he averaged in his past four outings. Take Bembry to beat this low total against the New York Knicks on Tuesday before the number catches on to his new role in the rotation.

