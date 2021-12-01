Best NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday, December 1

The NBA has a busy nine-game slate set to tip on Wednesday night, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Richaun Holmes To Score 15+ Points (+112)

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes has been an efficiency machine this season as he is converting 71.2 percent of his 8.9 field goal attempts per in 19 games played this season. With star forward Harrison Barnes likely out on Wednesday night due to a foot injury, Holmes will undoubtedly be looked towards to help alleviate the lost production in the Kings’ starting lineup, which gives this number some value. The big man is 10-9 to this threshold on the season, and a plus-money price gives us a good enough reason to back him here. Take Richaun Holmes to have at least 15 points on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Christian Wood Under 19.5 Points (-120)

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood has been a breakout star since the start of last season and has further proven why in his past two games. A 33 and a 24-point outing from Wood has now inflated this total to 19.5, which feels far too tall for what he has done throughout the season. The six-year veteran has eclipsed this number just six times in 20 games so far this year. This gives us a great chance to sneak below a total that likely won’t be there next time he plays if he falls below this number as expected. Take Christian Wood to stay under this points total on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.