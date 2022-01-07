Best NBA Prop Bets Today: Budding Stars Haliburton & Trent Jr. To Light It Up

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Friday, January 7

Nine games are on the slate to kick off the weekend in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 14.5 Points (-112)

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has had a stellar second season with the team, showing why he deserves a starting spot in the lineup. Haliburton has been money in the bank recently and has cashed on this over in eight of his past 11 games. A recent matchup with the Heat had him stay under due to just six field-goal attempts, his sixth-lowest shot volume of the season. He was able to bounce right back with 16 attempts and 24 points, and another over against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. This total feels a bit low for Friday night against the Denver Nuggets so Take Haliburton to beat this number again.

Gary Trent Jr. To Score 20+ Points (+310)

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. has become a consistent member of the team’s starting five this season and has taken advantage of the opportunity. The guard can explode for a bunch of points on any given night and has shown that thus far this season. He has scored 20 or more points in 12 of his 32 outings this season, which provides us with an implied price of +167. The FanDuel Sportsbook offers us +310, which we see as great value based on how often Trent Jr. finds himself at this threshold. Add in the fact that he has also done so in five of his past ten, which feels like must-have value. Take Trent Jr. to beat this total on Friday night against the Utah Jazz.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.