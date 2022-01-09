Best NBA Prop Bets Today: Fade Jokic, Back Mobley In Sunday’s Action

Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, January 9

Nine games are set to tip-off for the rest of Sunday’s NBA slate, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Nikola Jokic Under 27.5 Points (-116)

It’s always scary betting unders on some of the most dominant players in the league, but the season-long logs for Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic along with some recent trends make this feel like a value play. The league MVP is easily the team’s go-to scorer but has only cleared this total twice in his last ten games and has only gone over this number 12 times in 32 games on the year. The matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder isn’t too favorable either as his lone matchup with them on the season ended with just 13 points, his second-lowest scoring output of the year. Back Jokic to stay under this number in Sunday’s matchup with the Thunder.

Evan Mobley Over 15.5 Points (+100)

Since returning from a hip injury just after Christmas, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Evan Mobley has been a scoring machine over his last few games. The big man has cashed the over on this total in each of his last six outings which makes not only this total but the plus-money to the over makes this an attractive spot. When looking at rookies, it’s important to keep an eye on their most recent performances more than season-long as they are constantly improving and learning throughout their first season. Mobley has shown that since his return from injury and he is certainly worth backing in this spot. Take the big man to get over this number against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

