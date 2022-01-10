Best NBA Prop Bets Today: Look Towards Bridges Again While Murray Should Shine For Depleted Spurs

Hottest NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, January 10

Seven games are scheduled to kick off another week on the hardwood, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Miles Bridges Over 17.5 Points (-112)

We backed Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges on Saturday, and we are looking to do so again as his total remains weirdly low after some serious production in recent games. Bridges has gone over this total in 12 of his previous 18 outings, including three of his past four matchups. He is 24-14 to the over, including two games with just eight and nine field goal attempts. On Saturday, we mentioned that these outings are clear outliers as total blowouts, and we were correct as Bridges hit the over and put up 16 shots in an eight-point victory last time out. He played 35 minutes in that game, and with an average of 19.7 points per 36 minutes this season, he is worth backing at this number. Some previously lopsided outings are giving us a discounted total, and you should continue taking advantage of it. Take Bridges to beat this number against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Dejounte Murray Over 19.5 Points (-114)

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray continues to put up career-highs across the board in his fifth season, including 18.3 points per game. As the team’s leading scorer, his role expands even further when the unit is hit with injuries and a COVID outbreak, shown in recent games. With seven players currently out, Murray has taken at least 20 field goal attempts across three games since his return from health and safety protocols. In the 12 instances this season of 20 or more shot attempts for the point guard, he has hit this over in ten of those games and has not scored less than 18 points in any of them. The volume is there with a thin roster, and this recent history certainly shows it. Back Murray to beat this number on Monday night against the New York Knicks.

