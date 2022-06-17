FanDuel has released their 2022-23 NBA Finals futures, and it’s the reigning champion Golden State Warriors leading the pack at +460 odds.
Notable clubs behind the Dubs are the 2022 Finals runner-up Boston Celtics (+650), the Brooklyn Nets (+700), Milwaukee Bucks (+750), Los Angeles Clippers (+850), and Phoenix Suns (+950).
The Suns at +900 immediately jumps out, especially after they were embarrassed by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the second round. Still, the Suns boast an impressive group led by Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Mikal Bridges. Phoenix won 64 games last season, and while they may lose Deandre Ayton in free agency, they should be able to find a worthy replacement via a sign and trade. Monty Williams and company will be motivated to put last year’s disappointing finish behind them.
Conversely, the Clippers at +850 seems a little rich. Led by the returning Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, health will continue to be a question mark for this team for as long as the pair remain faces of the franchise.
Currently holding the longest odds are the Detriot Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic all at +50000.
